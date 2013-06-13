Top Stories: Storms Lumber East; 1st NHL Final Is Gripping

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- So Far Not So Bad As Storms Head East, But Threat Remains.

-- Thriller On The Ice: Blackhawks Beat Bruins In Triple OT.

And here are more early headlines:

NSA Leaker Claims U.S. Hacked China For Years. ( South China Morning Post)

Turkish Prime Minister Gives Protesters 24 Hours To Leave City Square. ( AP)

Colorado Wildfires Burn 92 Homes, Force Thousands To Flee. ( Denver Post)

U.N. Report: At Least 93,000 Dead In Syrian Conflict. ( BBC)

Japan's Nikkei Falls More Than 6% On Worries Over Hints From U.S. Fed. ( Wall Street Journal)

Nelson Mandela, Still Hospitalized, Responding To Treatment For Lung Infection. ( Reuters)

More White Americans Died Last Year Than Were Born, Says Census Bureau. ( Washington Post)

NASCAR Driver Jason Leffler Killed In Sprint-Car Accident. ( NASCAR)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.