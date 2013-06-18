Is That Gas I Smell, Or Cinnamon?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A special odor is added to natural gas. You know that smell meant to warn you of possible trouble? Last weekend, New York officials added an odor to mask the odor. They were fixing a pipeline in Harlem, and didn't want a flood of 9-1-1 calls over gas leaks that weren't considered dangerous because they were in the open.

So they masked the smell by adding cinnamon to the gas. We have no word if area coffee shops sold out of rolls.

