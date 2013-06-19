Chrysler Makes A U-Turn On Its Recall Position

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We'll kick off NPR's business news with Chrysler making a U-Turn.

The Detroit automaker is now recalling more than a million and a half Jeeps, after earlier refusing to carry out that move.

In early June, the government told Chrysler to recall almost three million Jeeps made in the 1990s and 2000, saying fuel tanks in the vehicles could explode in rear end collisions.

Chrysler initially denied any problem existed, but has now agreed to compromise by recalling a smaller number of vehicles, which will help the automaker avoid public hearings.