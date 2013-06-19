© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: NATO Attacked In Afghanistan; NBA's Game 6 Final

By Korva Coleman
Published June 19, 2013 at 8:24 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Afghan Govt. Suspends Talks; Taliban Attack Kills 4 Soldiers.

-- Heat, Spurs Headed To Game 7 After Stunning Game 6.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Reserve Policymakers To Release Economic Forecast Today. ( Bloomberg)

Thousands Of Brazilian Protesters Turn Out Again In Sao Paulo. ( The Associated Press)

Al Qaida Militants Attack U.N. Compound In Somalia. ( Los Angeles Times)

UN Report: More Than 45 Million Refugees In 2012, An 'Unseen Level.' ( The Guardian)

Heavy Flooding In France Kills 1, Closes Lourdes To Religious Pilgrims. ( France24)

American Medical Association Declares Obesity A Disease. ( USA Today)

Danielle Bradbery Crowned Winner Of 'The Voice.' ( People)

Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Snakes On A Plane. ( KXAS)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
