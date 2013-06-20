Economic Growth In Europe Is Slow But Not As Slow As Before

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: Output in the eurozone's service and manufacturing sectors is still falling. But this quarter, that output fell at its slowest rate in more than a year, according to a recent survey. Analysts say that could mean a return to growth could be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has lowered its forecast for growth in China this year. The Chinese Manufacturing Index released today showed production at a nine-month low.