U.S. Navy To Auction 2 Vintage Landing Craft

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It may cost you more and more to fuel it, but this is still your chance to buy a vintage boat. Today's last word in business is your own personal D- Day.

The U.S. Navy is auctioning off two vintage landing craft. They are available on GovLiquidation.com - which is a real website, we checked.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Mm. The Vietnam War era vessels are each 74 feet long, each can hold up to 200 people, they can also carry a tank, if you have happen to own one. These boats were familiar sights during the Vietnam War, when they patrolled rivers and deltas and carried supplies.

INSKEEP: Now buyer beware, these boats have not been running for a few years due to some problems with the coolant systems, but the sellers say they can be fixed and run. Bidding for each boat has already topped $20,000 and bidding ends this afternoon.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: Get your tank ready, Renee.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.