Navy Medic Gains Fame Saving Orphaned Baby Bunnies

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When Navy medic Joshua Bisnar was deployed in Afghanistan he rescued some kittens and a baby frog. But when he saved four orphaned baby bunnies at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, he achieved Internet fame. He spotted the bunnies while raking a volleyball court, then fed them with an eyedropper. He shared the experience on Facebook and YouTube and it went viral. The warm and fuzzy comments include several marriage proposals. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.