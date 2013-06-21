© 2020 WFAE
WATCH: 'NPR Sports' Parody: A Classical NBA Finals

By Tyler Greenawalt
Published June 21, 2013 at 7:01 PM EDT

Some may call Thursday night's final showdown between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs for the NBA championship a sports classic. But a new video on YouTube's Official Comedy channel says classical is more like it. The video, " NPR Sports," offers a parody of NPR and its coverage of the NBA Finals — punctuated by Mozart's Requiem.

Of course, it reminds us of Saturday Night Live's 1998 " Schweddy Balls" sketch with Alec Baldwin.

Take a look for yourselves.

