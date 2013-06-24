Rebooting The All Tech Blog, With Your Help

Perhaps it's fitting, in this time of information overload in the vaunted information age, that there's too much news about tech and it's wearing us down. The world needs another tech blog like it needs another Kardashian spinoff show. But in the flood of headlines about fresh funding for startups or Xbox versus Sony, we do think there's room for context and explanation.

We also know that you, our readers and listeners, are often smarter — or more clued into technological innovation — than we are. And that's why we're rebooting All Tech Considered starting this week, narrowing its editorial focus and making our coverage more responsive to your guidance.

We're focusing by turning away from the businessy or gadget-obsessed. Instead, we'll explore all the exciting, surprising and sometimes messy ways technology is colliding with our culture.

How is it that some villages have broadband but not toilets? What explains our collective desire for our photos (and now our videos) to be mediated with a choice of 13 different old-timey filters? What are disruption trends telling us about the future?

I'll be your host, with help from NPR's technology correspondents Steve Henn and Laura Sydell. We've teamed up to continue telling tech stories you'll hear on air, but we're also committing to keep the conversations going online. And because technology touches all traditional beats and desks, you'll see contributions from other NPR correspondents as well.

As novelist William Gibson famously wrote, "The future is already here — it's just not very evenly distributed." Let's explore the present-future together.

Mix it up with us in the comments, or send me an email or tweet with your big questions or ideas for our reporting as we go forward.

