Running Concierge Really Needs To Know How To Move

And our last word in business today comes from the Westin Hotel chain and it's: Running Concierge.

Now a hotel concierge is someone who is frequently on the run, trying to satisfy all the whims and desires of guests.

But the kind of running concierge Westin is looking for really needs to know how to help others move. The international hotel chain is looking for someone to be a professional trainer for guests as they travel to cities around the country participating in something called Rock 'n' Roll Marathons.

GREENE: That's a themed series of marathons featuring live bands and cheerleaders along the running route. Westin is one of the corporate sponsors.

Now the running concierge - the company hopes - will help guests train, warm-up, and also recover from those long runs. The application process for the job is guaranteed to cause a sweat. Those on the short list will need to prove their stuff by actually running the Rock 'n Roll Half Marathon in Chicago this summer.

MONTAGNE: It's not clear how much the job pays, but if you're interested you should sprint to get your resume in. The deadline for applications is June 30th.

