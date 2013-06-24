Top Stories: Prayers For Mandela; Waiting For Supreme Court
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- 'Everything Possible' Being Done For Ailing Nelson Mandela.
-- Where In The World Is Edward Snowden? Still Russia, It Seems.
-- Book News: The FBI Monitored Mexican Writer Carlos Fuentes.
Other news:
-- "George Zimmerman Trial: Opening Statements Today." ( Orlando Sentinel)
-- "Waiting On Proposition 8 And DOMA Decisions: In Plain English." ( SCOTUSblog)
-- "States Reined In By 1965 Voting Act Await A Decision." ( The New York Times)
-- "Supreme Court Yet To Rule On Major Affirmative Action Challenge." ( The Hill)
-- In Italy, "Berlusconi Sex Trial's Verdict Expected." ( BBC)
-- Wildfire In Southwest Colorado "Grows Beyond 70,000 Acres; Weather A Problem." ( The Denver Post)
