Chuck Leavell: The 'Fifth' Stone Speaks

Some believe that there are only four Rolling Stones, but then some say there's a fifth: keyboardist Chuck Leavell. He's been on tours with the band for more than 30 years — but that hasn't been his only gig. At 20, he was asked to join The Allman Brothers Band. Since then, he's spent his career playing with famous artists, from touring with George Harrison to recording with Aretha Franklin and John Mayer.

"Music, for me, has always been about colors, emotions and feelings rather than notes on a page or chords," Leavell says.

Leavell is currently playing with The Rolling Stones as part of the band's 50 & Counting tour.

