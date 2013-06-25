Daughter Bills Dad For IT Support Chores

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're on the younger side, do you ever feel like your parents treat you like their own personal IT support? Well, one woman decided to send her dad an invoice. She posted it online. It comes from a company called Your Awesome Daughter.

For replacing a hard drive the amount due is pizza. Backing up files, fountain drink. Restoring files, parmesan twists. Total due: dinner at a pizzeria. I mean, couldn't Dad turn this around and say here's the bill for raising you? You're listening to MORNING EDITION.