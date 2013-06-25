Regulators Scrutinize Google's Deal With Waze

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with a Google deal that's under scrutiny.

GREENE: The Federal Trade Commission is looking into Google's recent deal to acquire the map company Waze. The question is whether Google was trying to buy up a potential competitor. Waze, based in Israel, makes an app that uses crowd sourcing to provide real-time traffic data.

Google bought Waze for just over $1 billion. Consumer watchdogs complain that Waze was a strong competitor for Google Maps.