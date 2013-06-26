© 2020 WFAE
Russian Official Encourages 'Food Patriotism'

Published June 26, 2013 at 6:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with health advice from Russia.

Gennady Onishchenko, the country's chief sanitary inspector, is encouraging food patriotism. Translation: More borscht - cut the meals at McDonald's. The fast food chain is popular in many Russian cities. But Mr. Onishchenko had more to say. To beat the summer heat, he said people should just get to work early, rather than wear, quote, "spotted little pants that stop above the knees." We think he's referring to shorts.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

