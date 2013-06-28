Justice Department Files Charges Against Chinese Company

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: The United States charged a Chinese wind turbine maker, yesterday, with stealing trade secrets from a U.S. company. The Department of Justice says China's Sinovel stole more than $800 million worth of intellectual property from U.S. company AMSC.

