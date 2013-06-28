Top Stories: Mandela's Condition; NSA Leaker's Dad Speaks
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- With Mandela's Health As Backdrop, Obama Heads To S. Africa.
-- NSA Leaker's Father: Snowden Betrayed Government, Not The People.
-- Book News: Paula Deen's Cookbook Sales Still Sizzle.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Former Military Official Investigated In Leak Probe. ( The Washington Post)
Protests Planned In Egypt As President Morsi Passes First Anniversary. ( NBC)
Report: Former Patriot Hernandez Investigated In Old Murders. ( CNN)
Kerry In Shuttle Diplomacy Between Israel, Palestinians. ( Reuters)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.