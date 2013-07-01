San Franciscos Bay Area Rapid Transit Grinds To A Halt

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a mass transit strike.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit - or BART - has ground to its halt after two main unions went on strike. That followed talks over the weekend that failed - with the big issues being, salaries, pensions and health care.

The shutdown of the country's fifth-largest rail rapid transit system affects some 400,000 riders. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.