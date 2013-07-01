Tell Me More: Education Special And Twitter Chat
Education has been a critical topic for Michel Martin at NPR's Tell Me More, and we are eager to again tackle the topic of learning and education.
On Monday and Tuesday, July 1 and July 2, Tell Me Morewill host a live radio broadcast and Twitter chat from the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colo., focusing on education and, even more broadly, on learning.
Martin will be joined by major players, thinkers and innovators, including John Deasy, superintendent of Los Angeles schools; Shirley Ann Jackson, president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Joel Klein, former chancellor of New York City Schools; Shabana Basij-Rasikh, co-founder of the School of Leadership Afghanistan; Pamela Cantor, CEO of Turnaround for Children; Danny Kim, founder and CEO of Lit Motors; Joseph P. Parkes, president of Cristo Rey New York High School; Lawrence Scripp, founding director of the Center for Music-In-Education; Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO of DreamBox Learning; and authors Madeline Levine, Meg Jay and Paul Tough.
In addition to our live radio broadcasts, we will hold Twitter chats with education influencers using #NPRAspen. Our Twitter chats will be distinct from the broadcast and include views of educators from all over the U.S., including schoolteachers from New Orleans, Miami and Washington, D.C.; a school administrator in Chester, N.J.; a Latina education blogger from North Carolina; a political science professor from Johns Hopkins; a social media researcher from Harvard's Berkman Center; and a poet from Washington, D.C.
We want to know: Is America still the land of opportunity? Who is responsible for making our schools better? What skills do you really need to compete and succeed in school and beyond?
Highlights from the Twitter chat:
