Tell Me More: Education Special And Twitter Chat

Education has been a critical topic for Michel Martin at NPR's Tell Me More, and we are eager to again tackle the topic of learning and education.

On Monday and Tuesday, July 1 and July 2, Tell Me Morewill host a live radio broadcast and Twitter chat from the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colo., focusing on education and, even more broadly, on learning.

Martin will be joined by major players, thinkers and innovators, including John Deasy, superintendent of Los Angeles schools; Shirley Ann Jackson, president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Joel Klein, former chancellor of New York City Schools; Shabana Basij-Rasikh, co-founder of the School of Leadership Afghanistan; Pamela Cantor, CEO of Turnaround for Children; Danny Kim, founder and CEO of Lit Motors; Joseph P. Parkes, president of Cristo Rey New York High School; Lawrence Scripp, founding director of the Center for Music-In-Education; Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO of DreamBox Learning; and authors Madeline Levine, Meg Jay and Paul Tough.

In addition to our live radio broadcasts, we will hold Twitter chats with education influencers using #NPRAspen. Our Twitter chats will be distinct from the broadcast and include views of educators from all over the U.S., including schoolteachers from New Orleans, Miami and Washington, D.C.; a school administrator in Chester, N.J.; a Latina education blogger from North Carolina; a political science professor from Johns Hopkins; a social media researcher from Harvard's Berkman Center; and a poet from Washington, D.C.

We want to know: Is America still the land of opportunity? Who is responsible for making our schools better? What skills do you really need to compete and succeed in school and beyond?

Highlights from the Twitter chat:

Twitter Chat Moderator: Davar Ardalan, @TellMeMoreNPR; senior producer of Tell Me More and moderator of #NPRAspen Twitter chat. Also on @idavar

Participant: Valerie Burton (@MsBisOnline) English teacher and blogger from New Orleans

Participant: Roxanna Elden (@Roxanna_Elden) Miami public school teacher. Author of See Me After Class: Advice for Teachers by Teachers

Participant: Monica Olivera (@LatinMami) Voted Best Latina Education Blogger at the 2011 and 2012 LATISM Awards

Participant: Rey Junco (@reyjunco) Social media researcher, associate professor @PurdueLibraries/Faculty Associate @BerkmanCenter

Participant: Brad Currie (@bcurrie5) School administrator in Chester, N.J. Co-founder of #Satchat

Participant: Alan King (@aking020881) Author, poet and teacher Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C.

Participant: Lester Spence (@LesterSpence) Lester Spence is an associate professor of political science and Africana studies at Johns Hopkins University

Participant: Holly Bass (@HollyBass360) Writer, performer and teaching artist in Washington, D.C. Curator of Tell Me More's poetry series for the past three years #TMMPoetry

Participant: Bill Horniak (@vikoles1) Author, education consultant and veteran schoolteacher from North Carolina who also worked as a middle school principal in Amman, Jordan

Participant: Lucy Gray (@elemenous) Lucy began her career in Chicago Public Schools as an elementary teacher. She is an Education Consultant with an emphasis on educational technology and mobile and online learning.

Participant: Scott Rocco (@ScottRRocco) Superintendent in New Jersey and co-founder/co-moderator of #satchat, a weekly educational conversation with educators from around the world.

