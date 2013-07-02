Imagine 'Star Wars' Taking Place In Elizabethan England
Imagine if "Star Wars" took place not in a galaxy far, far away, but in Elizabethan England. Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi's final exchange might sound like...
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
In time, thy powers have weak become, old man.
MONTAGNE: And yes, thou canst not win all warrant, Darth.
Out today, "William Shakespeare's Star Wars," as told by the Bard. And author Ian Doescher aims for a sequel: "The Empire Striketh Back."
