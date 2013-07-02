Private Equity Firm To Acquire Steinway Musical Instruments

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: Steinway Musical Instruments announced Monday that it would be acquired by the private equity firm Kohlberg and Co., in a deal worth $438 million. Kohlberg says it plans to build on Steinway's 160 years of piano-making tradition, and expand its sales globally.

Steinway's stock price jumped in response to the news. And for the record, the company's ticker symbol is LVB - a reference to the initials of Ludwig van Beethoven.