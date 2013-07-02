© 2020 WFAE
Sign Maker Misspells Florida, Twice

Published July 2, 2013 at 7:20 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Florida's Department of Transportation ordered a new sign for Interstate 95. It read: Exit 344, University of Florida, Florida State College South Campus. Only one issue. Both times, Florida was spelled wrong. It read: Flordia. The sign manufacturer in Arkansas made that mistake. According to First Coast News, the company has agreed to fix the sign for free. They also might want to get off at that exit and head back to school.

You're listening to MONRING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition