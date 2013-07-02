Uber To Test Helicopter Service In New York

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is sure to get you in an Empire State of mind.

Many city-dwellers have embraced Uber. This is an app that allows you to call a taxi or a town car and then track its timely arrival to your location.

For wealthy New Yorkers weary of gridlocked holiday traffic on the way to lavish summer homes in the Hamptons, Uber has a new solution. It's the Uber chopper: a new helicopter service being tested out on the July 4th holiday that will pick you up in the city and fly you over clogged highways to the countryside.

GREENE: But it costs a lot. This one costs $3,000 for a 40 minute ride.

