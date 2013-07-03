Ex-Groupon CEO Releases Album

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And that brings us to today's last word in business, which is: "Hardly Workin'."

That's the title of an album just out from Andrew Mason, the ex Groupon CEO, who was fired from the dally deals company earlier this year.

(SOUNDBITE OF ALBUM, "HARDLY WORKIN'")

ANDREW MASON: (Singing) If you're seeking business wisdom, you don't need no MBA. Look no further than the beauty that surrounds us every day. In the...

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Andrew Mason once majored in music in college. He says the album draws from his years at the helm of one of the fastest growing businesses in history, and promises that quote, "executives, mid-level management and frontline employees are all sure to find valuable takeaways."

GREENE: Valuable takeaways, something investors which they had seen more of while Mason was CEO.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.