VIDEO: Toledo Driver Rescued After Huge Sinkhole Swallows Car

After a day's worth of heavy news from Egypt, let's take a quick break with something completely different.

Wednesday in Toledo, a sinkhole opened up under driver Pamela Knox's Chevy Malibu, and the aftermath of the vehicle's drop beneath the ground produced some impressive videos.

Fortunately, the 60-year-old Knox wasn't injured. Firefighters were able to get a ladder down to her and with their help she climbed out. Knox tells Toledo's WTVG-TV that:

"It was just hard to believe that this was actually happening to me. ... As the car was falling, I just kept calling on the name of Jesus. I just kept saying 'Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.' "

She calls the firefighters, "my guardian angels."

Her story thankfully ends much better than that of the Florida man we posted about back in March: " Florida Sinkhole So Dangerous Rescuers Can't Search For Missing Man."

