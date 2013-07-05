Lock of Mick Jagger's Hair Sells At Auction

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Today's last word in business: mixed locks. The auction house Bonham's sold a lock of Mick Jagger's hair this week for about $6,000. That's more than four times what someone once paid for Rolling Stone band mate Keith Richards' hair.

Jagger's lock was sold by former girlfriend Chrissie Shrimpton, who dated Jagger before he turned superstar. Shrimpton clipped the hair when the couple visited her grandmother, who then stashed it away. The hair comes in a small envelope with the words: Mick Jagger's hair after being washed and trimmed.

The money from the sale will go to a charity called Changing Faces, a charity that helps people who have suffered facial disfigurement. The Rolling Stone doesn't seem to miss those locks. Mick Jagger turns 70 this month and still exciting crowds, shaking a full head of hair.

