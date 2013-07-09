Companies Cash In On Royal Baby Watch

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Baby Boom.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

A royal baby boom, that is, as the due date for Princess Kate's first born approaches. It's this Saturday. Companies across the United Kingdom are looking to cash in.

GREENE: Advertising Age reports that Harrod's, the venerable British department store, is selling royal baby china. Krispy Kreme is offering doughnuts with pink or blue filling, which color you get is a surprise - like the baby's gender.

MONTAGNE: There's also a new children's book out called, "Shhh! Don't Wake the Royal Baby." And, of course, the nation's bookkeepers are in on the action. Right now, the smart money is on a girl with brown hair named Alexandra.

And that's the business news NPR News from MORNING EDITION. I'm Renee Montagne.

GREENE: And shhh, I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.