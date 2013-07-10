Direct TV To Offer New Channel: Dog TV

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Starting next month, Direct TV will offer a new channel - Dog TV, 24 hour programming designed just for your pooch. The aim is to entertain dogs while they're home alone, and help them deal with challenging situations. The viewers will be exposed, in small doses, to stressful sounds, like doorbells and vacuum cleaners.

Humans, during prime time, some of the contents, certainly the commercials, are designed just for you and you're probably going to be the ones footing the bill. The channel does cost extra.