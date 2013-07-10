Twinkies To Return to Store Shelves On Monday

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is one of our favorite subjects: Twinkie resurrection.

The yellow spongy cakes will be back on store shelves this Monday. There had been a run on Twinkies following the bankruptcy of Hostess, Twinkies' parent company.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Well, a new firm bought the rights to make Hostess snacks, and now they'll be coming back with an even longer shelf-life than before. Despite their reputation for an eternal shelf-life, Twinkies do actually expire. The new run of Twinkies will apparently be fresh for 45 days, though. That's up from a previous shelf life of 26 days.

MONTAGNE: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.