New Law Creates Business Opportunities In China
In Chinese culture, filial piety is the virtual of respect for one's elders. In fact, a new Chinese law requires adults to provide financial and emotional support to their elderly relatives, which brings us to today's last word in business: outsourcing tender loving care.
That's right. This new law is giving entrepreneurs a business opportunity. The Wall Street Journal reports that China's version of eBay now has listings that offer services like running errands or standing in line.
MONTAGNE: So if one is too busy to check in on the folks, just hire someone to chat with them or even, say, celebrate their birthdays. Such services are going for about $16 an hour, transportation extra.
