Tourists At Kruger National Park Witness High-Speed Chase

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Tourists at South Africa's Kruger National Park witnessed a dramatic high-speed chase - two cheetahs chasing a herd of impala. Impala are African antelope, and of course a Chevy model. And seconds from becoming dinner, one of the impala decided to make a tourist's SUV its getaway car.

The animal jumped into an open window of the vehicle, which stopped the cheetahs in their tracks. Then the shocked tourists opened the door and let that passenger out. Whew, what a leap of faith.