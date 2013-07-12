Top Stories: Snowden To Speak; Zimmerman Trial Instructions
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- READ: Instructions For The Jury In Trial Of George Zimmerman.
-- Snowden To Meet With Activists, Issue New Statement.
-- Chuck Foley, Co-Creator Of Twister, Dies At 82.
And here are more early headlines:
Malala Yousafzai, Shot By Taliban, To Address U.N. On 16th Birthday. ( BBC)
First Victim Identified In Quebec Train Disaster. ( Globe & Mail)
Egypt To Investigate Morsi 2011 Prison Escape. ( The New York Times)
Iraqi Attacks Kill Dozens Of Police, Funeral Mourners. ( AFP)
Texas Senate Expected To Pass Strict Abortion Restrictions. ( Reuters)
Former N.Y. Gov. Spitzer Files Signatures For NYC Comptroller Race. ( Politico)
San Diego Mayor Admits Sexually Harassing Women, Asks For Help. ( San Diego Union-Tribune)
American, Three Others Gored At Running Of Bulls In Spain. ( The Associated Press)
