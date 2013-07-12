VIDEO: 'I Need Help' San Diego Mayor Says

In a video statement to the people of his city, San Diego Mayor Bob Filner conceded Thursday that he has "failed to fully respect the women who work for me and with me, and that at times, I have intimidated them."

But as San Diego's KPBS reports, the 70-year-old Democrat also says he has no plans to resign. Instead, he is seeking "professional help" and asks that San Diego's citizens "give me an opportunity to prove I am capable of change so that the vision I have for our city's future can be realized."

San Diego'sUnion-Tribune writes that "the mayor had been under siege for two days after his political allies went public with unspecified allegations that Filner had sexually harassed 'numerous' women, including city employees. They called on him to resign from office."

KPBS adds that:

" It has been a summer of scandal and accusations against the mayor, who has only been in office a little over six months. Filner and City Attorney Jan Goldsmith have been embroiled in a bitter political feud, with the Republican city attorney accusing the Democratic mayor of being abusive.

"Both sides are accusing the other of engaging in questionable — even illegal — behavior. The mayor may have kicked Deputy City Attorney Andrew Jones out of a closed session City Council meeting, but the City Attorney's office is now being sued over inappropriately leaking a redacted transcript of that same meeting. Andrew Jones is also one of the names Filner singled out for firing when his budget cut $1.4 million from the City Attorney's budget."

Before becoming mayor, Filner was a member of Congress from 1993 through the end of 2012.

