Fresh Air Weekend: Liev Schreiber, Tomi Ungerer And Jay-Z

As 'Ray Donovan,' Liev Schreiber Cleans Up Hollywood's Messes:In the Showtime series, Schreiber plays a Hollywood fixer with some personal problems of his own. While TV is newish territory for Schreiber, playing a man plagued by inner demons is not. He talks with Dave Davies about acting the heavy — and how his face has shaped his career.

From Kids' Books To Erotica, Tomi Ungerer's 'Far Out' Life: The famed author and illustrator broke the rules of American children's literature in the '50s and '60s, but many Americans have never heard of him. A new documentary, Far Out Isn't Far Enough, looks at his life and work.

Jay-Z Swings Triumphant Then Trivial On 'Magna Carta Holy Grail': The rapper's new album is his first collection since becoming a father with singer Beyonce. Rock critic Ken Tucker says the album is an uneven but intriguing collection of songs that tries to navigate a path between parenthood and an obsession with commercial success.

