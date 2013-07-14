© 2020 WFAE
Daughn Gibson: Story Songs Born Of An Odd-Job Life

By NPR Staff
Published July 14, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT
Daughn Gibson's latest album is called <em>Me Moan</em>.

Daughn Gibson is kind of the heir to the Johnny Cash throne: a deep-voiced country singer whose songs are filled with characters of questionable morality — or just pure evil. He worked as a long-haul truck driver, a cashier in an "adult book store," a drummer in a metal band, and all sorts of other odd jobs before he became a bit of an indie music darling last year. NPR's Jacki Lyden spoke with Gibson about his new album, Me Moan; click the audio link to hear their conversation.

