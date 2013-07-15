J.K. Rowling Admits To Writing 'Cuckoo's Calling'

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a mysterious mystery writer revealed.

In book publishing, critical acclaim does not always translate into blockbuster sales. One example, the little known crime novel "The Cuckoo's Calling."

That book was written by somebody using the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. He claimed to be a first time author and former member of the British Royal Military Police. The book received glowing reviews, but did not sell many copies.

MONTAGNE: And after this past weekend, that is changing. London's Sunday Times revealed the writer to be none other than J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame. The author fessed up after the paper received an anonymous tip about the book and investigated.

GREENE: Rowling told the paper she used the fake identity to avoid the pressure and just write. The paper suggests a whole thing might have been a promotional stunt.

MONTAGNE: The novel only sold about 1,500 copies before Rowling's name was attached. Now "The Cuckoo's Calling" sits atop Amazon's best-seller list.

