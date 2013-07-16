© 2020 WFAE
READ: The Theft Complaint Filed Against Bachmann Aide

By Tamara Keith
Mark Memmott
Published July 16, 2013 at 7:02 PM EDT

Two envelopes filled with cash. A hidden camera. The office of a high-profile politician.

Sounds like a novel.

The end result? Maybe not so dramatic.

As NPR's Tamara Keith tells us:

A now-former staffer for Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash from the desk drawer of a co-worker.

According to a court affidavit, 37-year-old Javier Sanchez was caught on video taking an envelope marked "petty cash" from the desk drawer of Bachmann's chief of staff. It was one of two envelopes — "petty cash" with $80 inside and another marked "birthday money" that had $120 — that Capitol Police had placed in the office.

The sting operation was launched April 4 in response to reports of thefts from the congresswoman's office earlier this year. By the end of June, both were envelopes were gone. After being shown a still photo from the surveillance video — in which he's allegedly seen taking the "petty cash" — Sanchez was arrested last week. He's now free on his own recognizance pending a hearing. The complaint only accuses him of taking the "petty cash." The fate of the "birthday money" isn't spelled out.

According to the court complaint, in an interview with investigators Sanchez said he had maybe taken a quarter once in a while, but always paid it back.

His lawyer, , says Sanchez denies taking the cash.

August 27 Update: Community Service For Former Bachmann Aide Accused Of Theft

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
