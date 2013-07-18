Intel's Earnings Are Down For 4th Straight Quarter

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Intel, the computer chip maker, is facing a tough reality with its latest earnings report. Intel's second quarter profit was down 29 percent compared to last year. One reason is that more and more consumers and businesses are switching from traditional computers to smart phones and tablets.

To stop that slide, the company is trying to persuade more phone and tablet makers to use its processors, but that hasn't happened so far. It's the company's fourth straight quarter of declining sales.