Nike Apologizes For Carolina Mix-Up

OK. Let's stick with the sports theme. Nike put out a new T-shirt for fans of North Carolina's pro football team, the Carolina Panthers.

But there was a bit of a problem, which brings us to our last word in business: A map mishap.

MONTAGNE: The shirt design featured the Panthers logo with the letters NC - all framed by the outline of the other Carolina, South Carolina.

GREENE: Nike has apologized for this error and pulled the remaining shirts.

MONTAGNE: So, aspiring graphic designers might want to consider adding geography to their coursework.

