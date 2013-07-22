42 Bodies Recovered After Quebec Disaster; 5 People Missing

Two weeks after the horrific train derailment and explosions that devastated the Quebec town of Lac-Mégantic, "authorities have found 42 bodies at the site and are still looking for five more who are feared dead," The Canadian Press reports.

CBC News, which has posted 38 "faces of the Lac-Mégantic tragedy" as it continues to compile short bios of the victims, also reports that:

"The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has issued two urgent safety letters to Transport Canada as part of its continuing investigation into the deadly runaway train derailment and explosions in Lac-Mégantic, Que. The first advisory relates to the securing of equipment and trains left unattended. ... The TSB investigation has determined the braking force applied wasn't enough to hold the train on the 1.2 per cent descending slope where it had been parked for the night. ...

"The second advisory relates to securing trains carrying dangerous goods.

" 'Given the importance of the safe movement of dangerous goods and the risk associated with unattended equipment, we are asking Transport Canada to review all railway operating procedures to ensure that trains carrying dangerous goods are not left unattended on the main track,' TSB lead investigator Donald Ross said."

