London Bookseller Forgoes Big Profit On J.K. Rowling Book

Speaking of pouring a drink, how about raising a glass to this bookseller. Today's last word in business is one generous retailer.

We learned last week that J.K. Rowling - of Harry Potter fame - was also the hidden author of the crime novel "The Cuckoo's Calling." She had released it under the nom de plume, Robert Galbraith.

GREENE: After that was revealed, the price of a signed first edition immediately jumped to more than $1,500 on sites like eBay.

MONTAGNE: London bookshop owner David Headley could have taken advantage of that soaring value. He had 250 signed copies on his shelf.

GREENE: But instead, he kept the price of those special editions at the cover price - about $26.

MONTAGNE: Headley tweeted over the weekend that the books are all sold out. But he did set aside four copies: one for himself and each member of his staff.

I'm Renee Montagne.

