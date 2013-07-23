'Arrested Development' Boosts Netflix Earnings

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a streaming success.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Second-quarter earnings for Netflix more than quadrupled. The company reported its results last night after the markets closed. Netflix gave credit to its revival of "Arrested Development," which was released Memorial Day weekend. For the three months ending in June, the streaming service added 630,000 subscribers in the United States. Sounds impressive, but it wasn't quite enough for investors, who were expecting a bigger number of subscribers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.