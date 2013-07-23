Top Stories: U.S. Options On Syria; Britain's New Prince
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- James? George? What Will 'Baby Cambridge' Be Named?
-- Hearing Tuesday For Trooper Who Released Tsarnaev Photos.
-- LaGuardia Back Online After Southwest Accident.
-- Book News: Story By 'Catch-22' Author Published For The First Time.
Other news that's making headlines:
-- No-Fly Zone Over Syria Would Cost $1 Billion A Month, Top U.S. General Says. ( The Associated Press)
-- "Polls Show Wide Racial Gap On Trayvon Martin Case." ( It's All Politics)
-- "George Zimmerman Helped Rescue Family From Overturned SUV, Cops Say." ( The Orlando Sentinel)
-- San Diego Mayor Sued For Sexual Harassment By Former Communications Director. ( KPBS)
-- "Ryan Braun Owes Fans Public Apology." ( Milwaukee'sJournal Sentinel)
