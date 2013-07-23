Top Stories: U.S. Options On Syria; Britain's New Prince

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- James? George? What Will 'Baby Cambridge' Be Named?

-- Hearing Tuesday For Trooper Who Released Tsarnaev Photos.

-- LaGuardia Back Online After Southwest Accident.

-- Book News: Story By 'Catch-22' Author Published For The First Time.

Other news that's making headlines:

-- No-Fly Zone Over Syria Would Cost $1 Billion A Month, Top U.S. General Says. ( The Associated Press)

-- "Polls Show Wide Racial Gap On Trayvon Martin Case." ( It's All Politics)

-- "George Zimmerman Helped Rescue Family From Overturned SUV, Cops Say." ( The Orlando Sentinel)

-- San Diego Mayor Sued For Sexual Harassment By Former Communications Director. ( KPBS)

-- "Ryan Braun Owes Fans Public Apology." ( Milwaukee'sJournal Sentinel)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.