WATCH: Disco, The Parakeet, Takes On 'Monty Python'

We'll get back to the real news in a little bit. But we would be downright irresponsible, if we didn't point you to the latest from Disco, the parakeet.

His owners just posted a video that shows Disco trying to learn the famous line from Monty Python, "Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition."

Slowly and with lots of mistakes Disco nails it and it's amazing. The whole four minutes is worth watching:

By the way, Disco is the real thing. The Today Show put the parakeet to the test back in May.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.