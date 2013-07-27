Fresh Air Weekend: Maria Bamford, 'Lunches With Orson' And '& Sons'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Maria Bamford: A Seriously Funny Comedian:The comedian's routines tackle some of the really serious problems she has: OCD, bipolar disorder, suicidal thoughts. But you have to laugh, because she's that funny. Bamford talks to Terry Gross about her parents and her Web-only programs.

'My Lunches With Orson' Puts You At The Table With Welles: For years, there were rumors that filmmaker Henry Jaglom had taped hours of his conversations with Orson Welles but that the tapes had been lost. They weren't. Now the transcripts have been released in a new book, edited and introduced by Peter Biskind.

A Reclusive Novelist Reckons With His Legacy '& Sons': In a new novel, David Gilbert tells the story of a famous, aging writer whose children do not feel as warmly toward him as his readers do. Gilbert wrote the book as his own father was getting older and his son was approaching his teen years.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

