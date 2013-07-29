Mega Merger Combines Ad Companies Publicis, Omnicom

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with the mega-advertising merger.

France's Publicis and U.S.-based Omnicom announced last night that they're joining forces. Together, they'll be the largest advertising holding company in the world. Holding companies are parent corporations that control other businesses. The new company would have a market cap of $35 billion and more than 130,000 employees.