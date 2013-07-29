Senate Confirms James Comey As Next FBI Director

With a vote of 93-1, the Senate confirmed James Comey as the next director of the FBI. Comey will replace Robert Mueller.

NPR's Carrie Johnson filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"Comey is a Republican and a former Justice Department official during the George W. Bush years. Civil rights groups questioned his record on surveillance and harsh interrogation of terrorism suspects.

"But after Kentucky Republican Rand Paul lifted his hold on the FBI nominee, Comey sailed through the full Senate.

"He'll start his new job in early September, giving him time to shadow the current FBI director Robert Mueller. It's the first such overlap in 35 years, made all the more important by the Bureau's national security mission."

Carrie also filed this profile of Comey back in May.

