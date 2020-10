Top Stories: Manning Sentencing; DEA Settles Abandonment Case

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Manning Could Face Decades In Prison; Hearing Starts Today.

-- Forgotten In Cell For Days, Student Reaches $4.1 Million Settlement.

And here are more early headlines:

NSA Leaker's Father Says FBI Asked Him To Call Son Home. ( Washington Post)

Polls Open In Zimbabwe; President Denies Vote Tampering. ( The Telegraph)

Syria's President Joins Instagram, Doesn't Show War Images. ( CNN)

Former Italian Leader Berlusconi Asks Court To Overturn Fraud Conviction. ( BBC)

French Luxury Watch Store Robbed Days After Thief Stole Diamonds In Same Area. ( The Associated Press)

EADS Changes Name to Airbus, Highlighting Role Of Aircraft.( Bloomberg)

Australia Finishing Kangaroo Cull To Stop Overgrazing. ( Canberra Times)

Actress Eileen Brennan Dies, Received Oscar Nod For 'Private Benjamin.' ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.