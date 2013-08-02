House Votes To Quash Obamacare, For The 40th Time

The House of Representatives voted Friday to suppress President Obama's signature legislative accomplishment for the 40th time since the law was passed in 2010.

The vote to gut the Affordable Care Act — or Obamacare — was a near-party-line 232-185 vote. And like the previous 39 times, this is a symbolic vote, because the Democratic-controlled Senate will not take up the measure.

Here's our story when the GOP-controlled House made its 31st attempt, here's one we wrote for their 33rd time, and here's the post we wrote the 37th time.

And here's what we wrote back in January 2011.

