Burger Nestled Between Ramen Noodles Bun

And our last word in business today is the latest word in food micro-fads: meet the ramen burger.

The tangles of instant noodles are being turned into burger buns by a chef in New York. And like any good novelty food, this delicacy is hard to come by. People lined up and waited for hours at Brooklyn's Smorgasbord Food Market on Saturday.

MONTAGNE: The chef behind this beef-hugging noodle innovation is testing out the idea for a full ramen burger-themed restaurant.

WERTHEIMER: If he gets it off the ground the rest of us might get to try it.

